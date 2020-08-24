PAE Joins Alion on $896M Task Order to Support Navy Integrated Training Environment; John Heller Quoted

John Heller

PAE has entered into a teaming agreement with Alion Science and Technology, the prime contractor on a $896 million task order to support the U.S. Navy’s Integrated Training Environment (NITE) initiative, PAE announced Friday.

“The expertise PAE has developed supporting SCORE training missions over more than three decades makes us a strong, strategic partner with Alion in support of NITE,” said John Heller, president and CEO of PAE and 2020 Wash100 Award recipient. “The Navy understands our capability to adapt to their needs, including the evolution of this innovative training program.”

The task order was awarded to Alion to modernize training for combat readiness. The companies’ work under the contract will support an integrated program that will enable a continuous, multi-domain, live, virtual and constructive training platform across multiple physical locations throughout the Navy training enterprise.

Alion and PAE will support the integration of two training ranges, including the Southern California Off-Shore Range, into NITE. The companies’ efforts will enable participants throughout the U.S. and in partner countries to access live and virtual instruction.

PAE, in joining Alion’s efforts, will increase its scope and value by bringing in additional sites throughout the Navy tactical training continuum into the new instruction environment.

The agreement with Alion will extend PAE’s continuous 35-year history supporting SCORE, a multi-warfare training range for the Navy, as well as the U.S. Marine Corps, Air Force, Department of Homeland Security, foreign allies, local law enforcement, cybersecurity and network operations personnel.

Alion secured the $896 million task order in mid-August. The Navy Integrated Training Environment task order awarded through the SeaPort-NxG multiple-award contract has a one-year base period and four option years and covers operations and maintenance support services to the naval training enterprise.

Steve Schorer, chairman and CEO of Alion and a previous Wash100 awardee, said the company has been supporting NCTE and the Navy Enterprise Tactical Training Network for more than two decades to help ensure battle readiness.

Schorer added that the award highlights the momentum Alion has towards delivering innovative technical platforms to support its client’s missions.

About PAE

For 65 years, PAE has tackled the world’s toughest challenges to deliver agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. With a global workforce of about 20,000 on all seven continents and in approximately 60 countries, PAE delivers a broad range of operational support services to meet the critical needs of our clients. Our headquarters is in Falls Church, Virginia.