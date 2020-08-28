PAE-Parsons JV Wins $545M Contract to Support Defense Operations; Jim Sands, Chris Alexander Quoted

DZSP 21 , a joint venture between PAE and Parsons Corporation , has been awarded a potential $545 million facility and base operating support services contract by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Pacific, at Joint Region Marianas, Guam, PAE reported on Friday.

“With this award, the Navy recognizes the expertise DZSP 21 has brought to Joint Region Marianas through facilities and operations management we’ve performed since 2005,” said PAE VP of Infrastructure and Logistics and DZSP 21 Management Committee Delegate, Jim Sands . “Our capable team is proud to continue its legacy of delivering exceptional service to military personnel on Guam and throughout the Marianas.”

Under the contract award, DZSP 21 will utilize its innovative approach to provide continuous improvement in responsive and transparent operations support. The PAE-Parsons team will manage military facilities, utilities, port operations, base support vehicles and equipment.

The U.S. Army National Guard , Department of Defense (DoD), Defense Commissary Agency , Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and U.S. Navy have funded work through the end of the current fiscal year.

“Supporting our warfighters throughout the Pacific is critical to ongoing mission success,” said Chris Alexander , executive vice president of the engineered systems market for Parsons. “We are proud to work with PAE in setting the standard for joint base operations support excellence.”

The contract may extend beyond the initial mobilization and 12-month base period with six 12-month option periods, followed by a three-month demobilization and a six-month services extension period to be completed by April 2028.

About PAE

