The Department of Defense has recognized Parsons‘ Polaris Alpha Advanced Systems subsidiary with the James S. Cogswell Award for industrial security processes.
Polaris Alpha is among the 61 awardees DoD selected from more than 12K cleared facilities based on a set of criteria such as compliance with the National Industrial Security Program, Parsons said Monday.
“Our selection for this prestigious award reflects our total commitment to the protection of classified information to ensure the greatest protection for the U.S. warfighter,” said Carey Smith, president and chief operating officer of Parsons and two-time Wash100 winner.
Fredericksburg, Va.-based Polaris Alpha works with government customers to develop prototypes and analyze data from sensors or imagery.
Arlington Capital Partners sold Polaris Alpha to Parsons in 2018.
Parsons Subsidiary Receives James S. Cogswell Award; Carey Smith Quoted
