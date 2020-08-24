Pharicode Joins ServiceNow’s ‘Elite’ Partner Network

Pharicode

ServiceNow has designated information technology services company Pharicode as an “Elite Partner” to validate the latter’s position as a top-performing partner entity over the past four years.

Pharicode said Friday its team of experts includes developers, consultants and architects certified to operate with ServiceNow’s cloud and IT service management offerings.

In addition to integration and implementation support for Microsoft’s Azure platform, Pharicode also offers cloud services that meet the Department of Defense’s Impact Level 5 requirements for sensitive data.

Lloyd Godson, managing partner and cofounder of Pharicode, said the Elite Partner status supports the company's efforts to drive the delivery of its services to clients in the government sector.

Pharicode joins Woburn, Mass.-based firm GlideFast Consulting as part of the ServiceNow’s Elite partner network.

Headquartered in Hunstville, Ala., Pharicode offers a rnage of IT consulting services inclufding cloud hosting and business continuity management.