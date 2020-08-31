Unanet

PLEXSYS to Help Maintain Air Force Mission Crew Training Systems

Matthew Nelson 6 hours ago Contract Awards, News

Modeling and simulation software company PLEXSYS Interface Products has secured a potential $66.8M contract to operate and maintain eight mission crew training sets for the U.S. Air Force's airborne warning and control system.

The Camas, Wash.-based company will ensure the readiness, operability and security of MCTS systems used to train personnel in the AWACS Block 40/45 configuration, the Department of Defense said Friday.

USAF is obligating $12.1M in fiscal 2020 centralized asset management aircraft procurement funds at the time of award.

Locations of work are Tinker AF Base in Oklahoma, Joint Base Elmendorf in Alaska, Kadena Air Base in Japan and Nellis AFB in Nevada.

Established in 1986, PLEXSYS maintains a portfolio of live, virtual and constructive training offerings for the defense sector.

