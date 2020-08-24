Unanet

PredaSAR Completes CDR & Begins Testing of SAR Spacecraft; Mike Moran, Eric Truitt Quoted

Sarah Sybert 6 hours ago News, Technology

Mike Moran

PredaSAR has completed the critical design review of its synthetic aperture radar spacecraft and will begin fabrication, testing and launch of the vehicle, the company announced Monday

"The collaborative work between PredaSAR and sister company Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems has met or surpassed objectives for this advanced radar satellite design,” said PredaSAR COO Col. Mike Moran, USAF (Ret). "The CDR represents a major milestone in our goal of fielding the world's most advanced commercial SAR capabilities and solutions for our clients."

PredaSAR has partnered with Tyvak Nano-Satellite Systems Inc. to assist with development. PredaSAR has worked to develop the largest and most advanced constellation of SAR satellites. The company’s spacecraft has integrated an advanced, proprietary radar payload to create 2D Synthetic Aperture Radar images, 3D reconstructions of objects and the Earth's surface and customer-tailored data products. 

The company’s SAR satellites will provide high-resolution images, regardless of weather or time of day. The PredaSAR spacecraft will leverage scalable and fully capable operations in any low earth orbit. PredaSAR will deliver critical insights and data products to military and commercial decision makers at the speed of need.

"We continue to mature this game-changing technology and look forward to building upon this successful partnership with Tyvak to achieve our mission to deliver compelling radar solutions for our government and commercial customers at the speed of need." said Eric Truitt, PredaSAR's chief solutions officer.

About PredaSAR

Founded in 2019, PredaSAR Corporation, a U.S. owned and controlled company, is building and will operate the world's largest and most advanced commercial Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite constellation, providing end-to-end solutions to both government and commercial clients. PredaSAR is the clear choice for compelling SAR solutions, backed by a trusted and experienced, mission-savvy leadership team with strategic access to capital and cutting-edge satellite technology.

