Pyramid Systems Marks 25-Year Anniversary; Sherry Hwang Quoted

Pyramid Systems has marked its 25th anniversary of doing business as a technology services provider to the government sector.

The Fairfax, Va.-based company said Aug. 4 it works with federal customers to help them update systems, manage the delivery of digital services to citizens and increase mission performance.

Sherry Hwang, co-founder and president of Pyramid, said she and her husband, Jeff, came to the U.S. in 1984 to pursue their American Dream.

“We envisioned building a lasting company focused on culture, excellent service to clients, and employee growth. In 1995, when we launched Pyramid, our dreams became a reality and our vision came to life.”

The company received a Great Place to Work designation last year and has been featured on The Washington Post’s list of top workplaces in the Washington, D.C. area for 2020.