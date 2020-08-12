Unanet

Quantum Tech Firm ColdQuanta Unveils Strategic Advisory Board Members

Nichols Martin 3 hours ago Executive Moves, News

ColdQuanta

ColdQuanta has added five professionals from public and private sectors to the company's newly established strategic advisory board.

Donald Kerr, former principal deputy director of national intelligence and current chairman of Mitre's board of trustees, will lead ColdQuanta's newly established board, the company said Tuesday.

The other members are Fran Fleisch, formerly executive director of the National Security Agency; Sue Gordon, formerly principal deputy director of national intelligence; Jeffrey Harris, the Open Geospatial Consortium's board chairman; and John Johnson, a retired U.S. Air Force officer and former Northrop Grumman executive.

“ColdQuanta’s new strategic advisory board will help guide our business strategy and technology roadmap, and provide important input on how cold atom quantum technology can best be applied to solve problems of national and global importance,” said Bo Ewald, CEO at ColdQuanta.

The company works to commercialize quantum atomics technology for applications in radiofrequency sensing, communications, navigation and quantum computing.

