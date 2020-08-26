Unanet

Radiance Technologies, Cole Engineering Win DARPA Modeling & Simulation Research Contracts

Matthew Nelson 2 hours ago Contract Awards, News

DARPA

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has awarded Radiance Technologies a $10.1M contract and Cole Engineering Services a $9.1M contract to explore modeling and simulation approaches for theater-wide mission use.

Both companies will perform research work for DARPA's Secure Advanced Framework for Simulation and Modeling program, which seeks a system to accelerate analysis and decision-making processes related military operations development, resource allocation, technology insertion and force structure, the Department of Defense said Tuesday.

Ten bids were submitted to the agency for the SAFE-SiM project via a competitive acquisition process.

DARPA will obligate $3.75M on Radiance's contract and $3.31M on Cole's award. The agency expects both companies to finish work by August 2021.

