Raytheon Technologies Intros ‘Counterveil’ System Security Tool

Raytheon Technologies
Raytheon Technologies has unveiled a data-centric software based on zero-trust architecture that works to ensure configuration security and protect applications and data at various operating system layers.
The tool, also known as Countervail, is designed to secure remote technologies including weapons systems, laptops and general-purpose platforms.
According to Jacob Noffke, a senior principal cyber engineer at Raytheon's intelligence and space business, the offering is meant to actively prevent attackers from breaching or deleting crucial files.
“It’s a general-purpose machine, but our job is to make it mission-specific," he said. "We strip it down and lay tools like Countervail over it, ensuring the machine only does the job that it’s intended to do."
Countervail is also interoperable with Raytheon’s Boot Shield cybersecurity product built to detect malicious code at the firmware and hardware layers before system boot.
Brad Bradshaw, product manager for the RI&S cyber resiliency team, noted that interconnected systems can “introduce a whole host of vulnerabilities” when exposed to compromised components.
“These are the things that combatant commanders need to think about in the field,” he said.
