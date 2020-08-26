Retired Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart Joins Ankura as Chief Innovation & Business Intell Officer

Vincent Stewart Ankura

Vincent Stewart, a retired U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant general and four-time Wash100 Award recipient, has been named chief innovation and business intelligence officer of Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm Ankura.

The nearly four-decade USMC veteran will support the company's mission to provide technology and multidisciplinary service offerings intended to help customers manage the changing business landscape, Ankura said Tuesday.

Stewart previously served as deputy commander of U.S. Cyber Command and helped protect the Department of Defense’s Information Network that supports 3M users worldwide.

His career has also included time as director at the Defense Intelligence Agency, principal adviser to the defense secretary and the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, commanding general of Marine Forces Cyberspace Command and director of intelligence at USMC.

After military retirement, he established and led Stewart Global Solutions, which offered strategic planning, cybersecurity, crisis management and geopolitical intelligence service offerings.