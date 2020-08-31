Richard Hozik Named Constellis CFO; Tim Reardon Quoted

Richard Hozik CFO Constellis

Richard Hozik, a 45-year financial and operations leader, has joined Constellis as chief financial officer.

He will succeed Gordon Foster, who will stay through Sept. 30 to help with the transition, the company said Monday.

Tim Reardon, CEO of Constellis and a 2020 Wash100 Award winner, said Hozik’s “extensive experience raising private/public equity and debt (including two initial public offerings), mergers and acquisitions, and strategic planning will be a great addition to our executive team.”

Hozik is a certified public accountant and has held CFO and CEO roles at several privately held and publicly traded GovCon companies. He previously worked as a chief executive and CFO at a global firm with operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.