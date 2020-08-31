Unanet

Richard Hozik Named Constellis CFO; Tim Reardon Quoted

Jane Edwards 32 mins ago Executive Moves, News

Richard Hozik Named Constellis CFO; Tim Reardon Quoted
Richard Hozik CFO Constellis

Richard Hozik, a 45-year financial and operations leader, has joined Constellis as chief financial officer.

He will succeed Gordon Foster, who will stay through Sept. 30 to help with the transition, the company said Monday.

Tim Reardon, CEO of Constellis and a 2020 Wash100 Award winner, said Hozik’s “extensive experience raising private/public equity and debt (including two initial public offerings), mergers and acquisitions, and strategic planning will be a great addition to our executive team.”

Hozik is a certified public accountant and has held CFO and CEO roles at several privately held and publicly traded GovCon companies. He previously worked as a chief executive and CFO at a global firm with operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Tags

Check Also

Elbit Systems of America

Elbit Systems to Supply Army Bradley Vehicle Components

Elbit Systems' U.S. subsidiary has received a potential five-year, $79M contract from the Defense Logistics Agency to supply equipment for the U.S. Army's Bradley infantry fighting vehicles.

CST-100 Starliner

NASA Details Boeing’s CST-100 Spacecraft Preparations for Second Uncrewed Flight Test

Boeing is close to completing assembly of crew and service modules for the CST-100 Starliner spacecraft that will fly a second time on an uncrewed mission to the International Space Station for NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

PLEXSYS

PLEXSYS to Help Maintain Air Force Mission Crew Training Systems

PLEXSYS Interface Products has secured a potential $66.8M contract to operate and maintain eight mission crew training sets for the U.S. Air Force's airborne warning and control system.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved