SAIC Holds Spot on $450M USDA IT Support BPA; Bob Genter Quoted

Bob Genter

Science Applications International Corp. has secured a position on the Department of Agriculture's potential five-year, $450 million Information Technology Support Services (DAITSS) blanket purchase agreement, the company announced Tuesday.

“We are very proud to continue our trusted partnership with the USDA and to have this opportunity to play a role as the department looks to modernize its IT services and support legacy systems across all of its agencies and offices," said Bob Genter, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC's civilian markets group.

Under the BPA, SAIC will compete for call orders across a variety of enterprise IT support services including artificial intelligence, robotic process automation, machine learning, and other emerging technologies to support USDA’s divisions.

SAIC will apply innovative and emerging IT components, IT services and ancillary solutions to support USDA's IT missions. SAIC’s efforts will also provide leadership on food, agriculture, natural resources, rural development, nutrition and related issues based on public policy, the best available science and effective management.

Work areas covered under the BPA include software engineering, enterprise architecture, cloud development, data analytics, geographic information systems, systems integration, mobile devices, cybersecurity and governance.

“Based on our experience and success working with the USDA and other federal government customers, SAIC is uniquely positioned to support the department's efforts to achieve its mission goals over the next five years and beyond,” Genter added.

USDA awarded the BPA in the first quarter of 2020 under the General Services Administration's (GSA) IT Schedule 70 contract vehicle.

About SAIC

SAIC® is a premier Fortune 500® technology integrator driving our nation’s digital transformation. Our robust portfolio of offerings across the defense, space, civilian, and intelligence markets includes secure high-end solutions in engineering, IT modernization, and mission solutions. Using our expertise and understanding of existing and emerging technologies, we integrate the best components from our own portfolio and our partner ecosystem to deliver innovative, effective, and efficient solutions that are critical to achieving our customers' missions.

We are 25,500 strong; driven by mission, united by purpose, and inspired by opportunities. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, SAIC has pro forma annual revenues of approximately $7.1 billion.​​​​ For more information, visit saic.com. For ongoing news, please visit our newsroom.