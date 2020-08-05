SAIC to Help Air Force Develop C2 Tech via $950M Contract Vehicle; Michael LaRouche Quoted

Michael LaRouche
Science Applications International Corp. intends to work with the U.S. Air Force to build and demonstrate battle management systems for the Joint All Domain Command and Control program under a potential $950M multiple-award contract announced in July.
The company said Tuesday it will apply artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches in efforts to help the service branch address its goal to provide warfighters data in multidomain operations.
“The Air Force is defining the battlespace of the future, and we are excited to partner on that mission,” said Michael LaRouche, executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s national security group.
LaRouche added that the company invests in digital engineering platforms he believes could support the Department of Defense's JADC2 development and deployment initiatives.
