SAIC Wins $171.5M Contract to Support Navy Training Platforms; Jim Scanlon Quoted

Science Applications International Corp. has been awarded a $171.5 million single-award contract by the U.S. Navy to continue its support of training systems, including virtual and synthetic training environments, as part of the Fleet Deployment Training Program supporting U.S. Navy Fleet Forces (USFF) and associated Fleet commands and activities, the company announced Thursday .

“SAIC is proud to continue to bring sailors from across the globe together through live, virtual, and constructive training environments to enhance Navy tactics and training required to certify the readiness of units and Battle Groups to meet deployed mission requirements,” said Jim Scanlon , executive vice president and general manager of SAIC’s defense systems group.

Under the contract, SAIC will continue to provide the requisite Fleet training program support necessary to facilitate the certification of Fleet forces, as well as support USFF and associated Fleet commands/activities in execution of pre-deployment and sustainment training.

SAIC will work within the framework of the Fleet Training Continuum, Fleet Response Training Plan, Optimized Fleet Response Plan, and joint training requirements and capabilities.

The company’s efforts will be focused on initial planning conference, mid-planning conference, master scenario event list scripting, final planning, modeling and simulation, academic seminars, event execution, assessment phase, lessons learned collection and event debriefs.

SAIC will assist the Fleet Synthetic Training (FST) program deliver synthetic events including group commander (FST-GC), joint (FST-J), sustainment (FST-S), and synthetic and live BOLD ALLIGATOR and Large Scale Exercise series exercises.

SAIC will also support ballistic missile defense exercises and sea-launched attack missile exercises, ranging from unit to Combined Force Maritime Component Commander level events and provide an appropriate venue for deployment certification for Carrie Strike Groups.

“Based on our responsive and high-quality past performance, we can assure the Fleet that SAIC remains highly committed to the mission success of the Navy and our warfighters,” Scanlon added.

The renewed prime contract has a 10-month base period of performance, four one-year options, and one six-month extension option.

