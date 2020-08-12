Unanet

SAIC’s Mark Forman: Data Analytics, Other Digital Transformation Tools Could Help Agencies Manage Supply Chains

Jane Edwards 9 hours ago News, Technology

SAIC’s Mark Forman: Data Analytics, Other Digital Transformation Tools Could Help Agencies Manage Supply Chains
Mark Forman

Mark Forman, vice president of digital government strategy at Science Applications International Corp., wrote in a Nextgov article published Tuesday that government agencies should adopt digital transformation techniques and tools to scale supply chains in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other future crises.

“Using modern solutions like data analytics, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and other IT modernization tools, government agencies will be able to source an end-to-end supply chain that assures equipment and supplies arrive where and when needed,” Forman wrote.

He mentioned some of the tools that could be used by agencies to come up with responsive and integrated supply chains in response to the pandemic, including an integrated network of warehouses, demand planning platforms for data capture and forecasting and distribution tools for overseeing carrier selection and transportation.

The Department of Defense has adopted a “performance-based logistics digital approach” that required the integration and modernization of dozens of platforms to better manage and forecast surge needs and Forman said other agencies should do the same to better respond to the pandemic and prepare for future crises.

“Effective operations require insight into supply chains both vertically and horizontally in order to identify binding constraints, which may be in materials, production, or distribution,” Forman wrote. “Data must also be fully transparent and accessible with systems that enable metrics-driven continuous improvement.”

Tags

Check Also

Tim Spratto

BAE Wins $211M Navy Destroyer Ship Modernization Contract; Tim Spratto Quoted

BAE Systems will modernize the U.S. Navy's guided-missile destroyers USS Carney (DDG 64) and USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) under a potential $211.6 million contract, the company announced Wednesday.

Travis Hartman Maxar

Travis Hartman: Maxar-AWS Partnership Helps NOAA Build Cloud-Based Computing Tech

Maxar Technologies collaborated with Amazon Web Services to build a cloud-based computing technology designed to accelerate processing of global weather data at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, SiliconANGLE reported Tuesday. “We knew NOAA had capabilities of weather prediction models in traditional on-premises, big beefy high-performance supercomputers, but we wanted to do it in the cloud; we wanted to use AWS as a key partner,” said Travis Hartman, director of analytics and weather at Maxar.

Slack

Slack Gets FedRAMP OK for Cloud-Based Comm Platform

Slack's channel-based messaging platform has been certified for compliance with the moderate security control baseline of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved