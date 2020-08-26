Unanet

Satellite Antenna Company Kymeta Raises $85M in Funding Round

Jane Edwards 9 hours ago News, Technology

Satellite Antenna Company Kymeta Raises $85M in Funding Round
Kymeta

Kymeta has raised approximately $85M in a financing round led by Bill Gates and will use the funds to accelerate product development and marketing efforts for its u8 terminal and Kymeta Connect services.

“As a company, we’re just scratching the surface of how powerful hybrid satellite-cellular communications can be when combined with an affordable electronically steered flat panel antenna offered to the global land mobility ecosystem,” Doug Hutcheson, executive chairman of Kymeta, said in a statement published Tuesday.

“Having the continued support of Bill Gates will help us execute our vision even more rapidly and broadly – and with the benefit of experience, perspective and relationships of a leading and highly successful technology backer,” Hutcheson added.

The company’s u8 terminal is a flat panel antenna designed to meet the mobile connectivity needs of military personnel, first responders and commercial clients, while Kymeta Connect provides satellite and cellular connectivity services through monthly subscription plans.

Kymeta announced the new funding round a week after it acquired satellite-based communications services provider Lepton Global Solutions.

Tags

Check Also

DARPA

Radiance Technologies, Cole Engineering Win DARPA Modeling & Simulation Research Contracts

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has awarded Radiance Technologies a $10.1M contract and Cole Engineering Services a $9.1M contract to explore modeling and simulation approaches for theater-wide mission use.

Mike Cosgrave COO AceInfo

AceInfo Gets CMMI Level 3 Rating for Services; Mike Cosgrave Quoted

Dovel's Ace Info Solutions subsidiary has been appraised at Maturity Level 3 for services under the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration appraisal program.

Vincent Stewart Ankura

Retired Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart Joins Ankura as Chief Innovation & Business Intell Officer

Vincent Stewart, a retired U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant general and four-time Wash100 Award recipient, has been named chief innovation and business intelligence officer of Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm Ankura.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved