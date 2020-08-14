Sierra Nevada to Update Navy Carrier’s Air Traffic Control, Landing Systems

Sierra Nevada Corp.

Sierra Nevada Corp. has received a $12.4M contract to help the U.S. Navy modernize equipment for air traffic control and landing functions aboard aircraft carriers.

SNC said Tuesday its radar beacon system functions as the main airborne component of the service branch's AN/SPN-46(V) precision approach landing system used to simultaneously manage up to two aircraft through a "leapfrog" method.

The modernization project aims to ensure the life cycle of the systems for the next two decades.

Greg Cox, executive vice president of SNC's electronic and information systems unit, said the company seeks to bring an agnostic integration approach to naval aviation efforts.

The company has supported naval aircraft carrier landing systems since 1980.