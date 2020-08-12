Unanet

Slack Gets FedRAMP OK for Cloud-Based Comm Platform

Matthew Nelson 5 hours ago News

Slack's channel-based messaging platform has been certified for compliance with the moderate security control baseline of the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

The company said Tuesday it received authority to operate under FedRAMP with sponsorship from the Department of Veterans Affairs and after regulators personnel evaluated the product against 300 security controls.

VA uses the communication platform to help personnel view notifications and alerts, monitor technical issues and collaborate with each other, according to the company. The department purchased 20K Slack licenses earlier this year as part of an organization-wide rollout.

Slack initially pursued and completed the program's Tailored Authorization process for low-risk systems in 2018.

