data analytics
U.S. Special Operations Command and its partnership with the DefenseWerx nonprofit organization will jointly host a four-day virtual event to inform companies about an upcoming project to develop a system for data collection and analysis.
USSOCOM's Acquisition, Technology and Logistics Center will work with SOFWERX to brief industry about the Global Analytics Platform development project during the industry days to be held from Aug. 25 to 28, according to a SAM notice posted Friday.
SOCOM seeks to implement a GAP system to extract insights from large amounts of data. The meetings are intended to gather additional market information needed for the program's final solicitation.
The company announced last month its intent to procure support services for the program through a contract worth potentially between $300M and $600M over 10 years.
SOCOM to Brief Industry on Global Data Analytics Tech Program
