Software AG’s Cloud IT Mgmt Platform Gets FedRAMP OK

Software AG Government

Software AG's U.S. government subsidiary has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification for a software-as-a-service platform designed to help agencies manage information technology assets.

Alfabet is built to help organizations understand how systems and applications work together and what data, tools and processes these platforms support, the company said Wednesday.

The Department of Education served as the firm's sponsor throughout the authorization process and decided to implement the technology to support IT portfolio management functions.

Tod Weber, CEO of Software AG Government Solutions, said the company seeks to help the department simplify IT processes with the Alfabet platform.

The software vendor explored multiples use cases for its product in the government sector such as technology business management support, cloud migration planning and project portfolio optimization.