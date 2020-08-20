Unanet

Software AG’s Cloud IT Mgmt Platform Gets FedRAMP OK

Nichols Martin 5 hours ago News, Technology

Software AG’s Cloud IT Mgmt Platform Gets FedRAMP OK
Software AG Government

Software AG's U.S. government subsidiary has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification for a software-as-a-service platform designed to help agencies manage information technology assets.

Alfabet is built to help organizations understand how systems and applications work together and what data, tools and processes these platforms support, the company said Wednesday.

The Department of Education served as the firm's sponsor throughout the authorization process and decided to  implement the technology to support IT portfolio management functions.

Tod Weber, CEO of Software AG Government Solutions, said the company seeks to help the department simplify IT processes with the Alfabet platform.

The software vendor explored multiples use cases for its product in the government sector such as technology business management support, cloud migration planning and project portfolio optimization.

Tags

Check Also

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech to Continue Support for USAID Renewable Energy Adoption Project

Tetra Tech has been awarded a five-year, $29.7M contract to support the U.S. Agency for International Development in efforts to help partner countries adopt solar and wind power systems.

Dynetics

Dynetics Works on ‘ALPACA’ Spacecraft for NASA’s Human Landing Systems Program

LeidosDynetics subsidiary has started developing a spacecraft called Autonomous Logistics Platform for All-Moon Cargo Access under a potential $253M contract with NASA to develop human landing systems for the agency’s lunar mission by 2024, CNBC reported Wednesday.

Kevin Coggins VP for PNT Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen’s Kevin Coggins: US Should Invest in Backup Long-Range Navigation System

Kevin Coggins, vice president for positioning, navigation and timing at Booz Allen Hamilton, has said that an internationally protected backup communications infrastructure can help ensure continued operations across the U.S. amid GPS outages.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved