SolarWinds Adds Compliance Engine to Server Configuration, Change Monitoring Product

SolarWinds has integrated a policy compliance engine into a technology offering designed to help organizations identify changes to application, server and database configurations.

The Server Configuration Monitor has been updated for federal government customers to automate information technology compliance and reporting tasks, SolarWinds said Wednesday.

SCM's new feature is designed to automatically check if a system or application complies with the Defense Information System Agency's security technical implementation guide policies for Windows 2016, ILS 8 and SQL Server 2016.

Jim Hansen, vice president of product strategy at SolarWinds, said automation can help reduce a federal IT team's compliance burden.

Seventy-eight percent of 317 North America-based technology professionals who responded to a SolarWinds survey have said they spend less than 10 percent of their time on proactive efforts to optimize system performance.