Space Force Taps Net-Centric for Battlespace Awareness Center Support

NDP

Net-centric Design Professionals has won a two-year, $28.6M contract from the U.S. Space Force's Space and Missile Systems Center to support the Overhead Persistent Infrared Battlespace Awareness Center at Buckley Air Force Base in Colorado.

The Boulder, Colo.-based engineering company will provide an innovation environment that will support unrestricted research, development, test and evaluation of operational technologies, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

OPIR OBA, which commenced operations in September 2016, is located within the Space Based Infrared System Mission Control Station and hosts applications for development, testing and evaluation at the Tools, Applications, and Processing Lab.

Under the contract, NDP will also provide a remote sensing data environment for DoD, civil and commercial users.

SMC received five offers for the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract and is obligating $3M at the time of award. Work is scheduled to conclude by Aug. 31, 2022.