Unanet

Space Force Taps Net-Centric for Battlespace Awareness Center Support

Matthew Nelson 2 hours ago Contract Awards, News

Space Force Taps Net-Centric for Battlespace Awareness Center Support
NDP

Net-centric Design Professionals has won a two-year, $28.6M contract from the U.S. Space Force's Space and Missile Systems Center to support the Overhead Persistent Infrared Battlespace Awareness Center at Buckley Air Force Base in Colorado.

The Boulder, Colo.-based engineering company will provide an innovation environment that will support unrestricted research, development, test and evaluation of operational technologies, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

OPIR OBA, which commenced operations in September 2016, is located within the Space Based Infrared System Mission Control Station and hosts applications for development, testing and evaluation at the Tools, Applications, and Processing Lab.

Under the contract, NDP will also provide a remote sensing data environment for DoD, civil and commercial users.

SMC received five offers for the cost-plus-fixed-fee contract and is obligating $3M at the time of award. Work is scheduled to conclude by Aug. 31, 2022.

Tags

Check Also

StackRox

StackRox to Help Secure Cloud-Based Financial Infrastructure Under DHS Contract

StackRox has received a contract from the Department of Homeland Security to help a large U.S. financial services provider  protect cloud-based applications through the implementation of a Kubernetes and container security platform.

DARPA

DARPA Seeks Security Tech for Internet of Things Devices Under CHARIOT Program

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has asked industry to submit research concepts for “revolutionary security technologies” that can help protect the increasing number of internet of things-based devices.

Voyager Space Holdings

Voyager Subsidiary to Build Servicing Tech for Dynetics’ Human Landing System Project

Dynetics has selected Voyager Space Holdings subsidiary to provide a technology to support the docking and refueling functions of a human landing system that will be built for NASA's Artemis moon mission.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved