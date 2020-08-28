Unanet

Space Force to Host Pitch Day in Spring 2021

The U.S. Space Force will hold a pitch day in spring 2021 to provide small businesses and nontraditional companies an opportunity to present their technology concepts aimed at addressing critical military challenges in the space domain and win contracts on the spot.

The service branch said the Space and Missile Systems Center has outlined 11 focus areas for the Space Force Pitch Day and those include innovation in early missile detection and warning, space communications, space situational awareness, multidomain command and control, artificial intelligence and space logistics.

C4ISRNET reported that SMC plans to conduct the pitch day in Los Angeles but may opt for a virtual event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Although SMC is hosting its second pitch day event, it really is the first under the USSF. We are excited to host another event that enables us to grow and leverage small-business innovation into thriving ecosystems,” said Roberta Ewart, SMC’s chief scientist. “The next SMC Space Force Pitch Day event will have the same focus and that is to open doors for innovative technologies and ideas and then create transition on-ramps into the USSF enterprise and architecture.”

