SpaceX Sends 11th Batch of Starlink Internet Satellites

11th Starlink mission

SpaceX has launched a new wave of satellites for the company's broadband internet service, cnet reported Tuesday.

The company sent the Starlink satellites Tuesday via ride-share from Florida-based Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The launch marks the 11th Starlink mission and follows three Starlink satellite batches sent by the same Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX plans to have Starlink up and running globally by next year.

Starlink satellites come in a compact, low-volume design, and have features to mitigate orbit debris.