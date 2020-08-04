Srila LaRochelle
Srila LaRochelle, former head of Application Integrated Circuit Sales for Globalfoundries' North America segment, has joined SkyWater Technology as vice president of strategic business development.
LaRochelle will drive engagement efforts, assist clients in the western region and help align the company's technology roadmaps with customer requirements under her new role, SkyWater said Monday.
Before joining SkyWater, LaRochelle has held various sales and marketing positions with United Microelectronics Corp., SanDisk, Hitachi, LSI and Harris before its recent merger with L3 Technologies to become L3Harris Technologies.
“I’m very pleased to join SkyWater at this time when the company is growing and evolving so quickly," said LaRochelle. "I look forward to being an integral part of identifying key areas of strategic growth and target markets as well as collaborating within SkyWater to further develop, and establish new, business relationships.”
SkyWater is a Minnesota-based company that offers read-out integrated circuits, interposers, mixed-signal and radiation-hardened products.
Srila LaRochelle Named Strategic Business Dev't VP at SkyWater Technology
