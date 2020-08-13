Unanet

StackRox to Help Secure Cloud-Based Financial Infrastructure Under DHS Contract

Nichols Martin 1 hour ago News, Technology

StackRox has received a contract from the Department of Homeland Security to help a large U.S. financial services provider  protect cloud-based applications through the implementation of a Kubernetes and container security platform.

The unnamed financial company will implement StackRox's technology in efforts to secure infrastructure, detect runtime threats and manage compliance under phase 3 of the Silicon Valley Innovation Program managed by DHS' science and technology directorate, StackRox said Wednesday.

The project is part of the directorate's Next Generation Cyber Infrastructure program aimed at securing critical networks and systems and will cover container security in the areas of visibility, vulnerability and configuration management, incident response, regulatory compliance and threat detection.

"Given our long partnership with In-Q-Tel and our close work with the United States Air Force, DoD, DHS and U.S. Intelligence Community, protecting government infrastructure is woven into the fabric of StackRox innovation," said Ali Golshan, chief technology officer of StackRox.

The Mountain View, Calif.-based security company worked on a container threat data sharing approach for the financial sector under a Phase II SVIP contract awarded in 2018.

