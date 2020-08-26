Unanet

Steve Schorer: MacB Acquisition Prompts Alion to Focus More on Tech Work

Jane Edwards 7 hours ago News, Technology

Steve Schorer: MacB Acquisition Prompts Alion to Focus More on Tech Work
Steve Schorer

Steve Schorer, chairman and CEO of Alion Science and Technology and a previous Wash100 awardee, said the acquisition of MacAulay-Brown has helped the company to focus more on technology work, particularly in the areas of artificial intelligence and electronic warfare, Inside Defense reported Tuesday.

"We restacked the whole firm after we bought it," Schorer told the publication in an interview. "We did a complete integration and reorganization."

He said he is eyeing multiple acquisitions and is interested in C5ISR, Army aviation, space and hypersonics, among other areas.

Following the MacB purchase, Alion also has transformed its client base. The U.S. Air Force makes up about 38 percent of the company’s sales, while the Department of Defense and intelligence agencies account for 26 percent of the company’s work. Navy and Army sales respectively represent about 19 percent and 12 percent of the company’s work.

“Now, we're a much more balanced firm from a DOD perspective and [intelligence community] perspective," Schorer said.

He also mentioned a research and development program he set up with Todd Borkey, Alion’s chief technology officer, and the company’s hiring process during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tags

Check Also

DARPA

Radiance Technologies, Cole Engineering Win DARPA Modeling & Simulation Research Contracts

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has awarded Radiance Technologies a $10.1M contract and Cole Engineering Services a $9.1M contract to explore modeling and simulation approaches for theater-wide mission use.

Mike Cosgrave COO AceInfo

AceInfo Gets CMMI Level 3 Rating for Services; Mike Cosgrave Quoted

Dovel's Ace Info Solutions subsidiary has been appraised at Maturity Level 3 for services under the CMMI Institute's Capability Maturity Model Integration appraisal program.

Vincent Stewart Ankura

Retired Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart Joins Ankura as Chief Innovation & Business Intell Officer

Vincent Stewart, a retired U.S. Marine Corps lieutenant general and four-time Wash100 Award recipient, has been named chief innovation and business intelligence officer of Washington, D.C.-based consulting firm Ankura.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved