Tenable VP Marty Edwards Named Co-Chair of CISA’s Control Systems Interagency Working Group

Marty Edwards, vice president of operational technology security at Tenable, has been appointed industry co-chair of the  Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's Control Systems Interagency Working Group.

He will help drive CSIWG's public and private sector OT security initiatives and brings three decades of professional experience to the working group, Tenable said Friday.

Edwards will work with Rick Driggers, the government co-chair at CSIWG and deputy assistant director of cybersecurity at CISA, to communicate the organization's action plans with stakeholders

Between 2011 and 2017, Edwards served as director of the Industrial Control Systems Cyber Emergency Response Team under the Department of Homeland Security.

He joins the working group after CISA and the National Security Agency issued a joint notice warning of a surge in malicious cyber threats to OT assets and urged critical infrastructure operators to implement measures to avoid breaches.

