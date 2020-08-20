Unanet

Tetra Tech to Continue Support for USAID Renewable Energy Adoption Project

Nichols Martin 5 hours ago Contract Awards, News

Tetra Tech to Continue Support for USAID Renewable Energy Adoption Project
Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech has been awarded a five-year, $29.7M contract to support the U.S. Agency for International Development in efforts to help partner countries adopt solar and wind power systems.

The company said Tuesday it will work with USAID under the Scaling Up Renewable Energy II contract to create programs for integrating renewable energy platforms with power grids in emerging-market economies, update national strategic energy planning processes and promote the use of environment-friendly clean energy approaches.

The contract also calls for Tetra Tech to help the agency establish an innovation fund aimed at encouraging nontraditional and new partners to accelerate implementation of renewable energy technology.

Under the original SURE contract, the company supported USAID's technology integration, procurement and policy development efforts in 20 foreign countries.

Tags

Check Also

Software AG Government

Software AG’s Cloud IT Mgmt Platform Gets FedRAMP OK

Software AG's U.S. government subsidiary has received Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program certification for a software-as-a-service platform designed to help agencies manage information technology assets.

Dynetics

Dynetics Works on ‘ALPACA’ Spacecraft for NASA’s Human Landing Systems Program

LeidosDynetics subsidiary has started developing a spacecraft called Autonomous Logistics Platform for All-Moon Cargo Access under a potential $253M contract with NASA to develop human landing systems for the agency’s lunar mission by 2024, CNBC reported Wednesday.

Kevin Coggins VP for PNT Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen’s Kevin Coggins: US Should Invest in Backup Long-Range Navigation System

Kevin Coggins, vice president for positioning, navigation and timing at Booz Allen Hamilton, has said that an internationally protected backup communications infrastructure can help ensure continued operations across the U.S. amid GPS outages.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved