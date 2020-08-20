Tetra Tech to Continue Support for USAID Renewable Energy Adoption Project

Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech has been awarded a five-year, $29.7M contract to support the U.S. Agency for International Development in efforts to help partner countries adopt solar and wind power systems.

The company said Tuesday it will work with USAID under the Scaling Up Renewable Energy II contract to create programs for integrating renewable energy platforms with power grids in emerging-market economies, update national strategic energy planning processes and promote the use of environment-friendly clean energy approaches.

The contract also calls for Tetra Tech to help the agency establish an innovation fund aimed at encouraging nontraditional and new partners to accelerate implementation of renewable energy technology.

Under the original SURE contract, the company supported USAID's technology integration, procurement and policy development efforts in 20 foreign countries.