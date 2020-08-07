Bell
Textron’s Bell Subsidiary Opens Wichita Facility to Support Aerospace Programs
Bell has opened an office in Wichita, Kan., that will house the Textron subsidiary's corporate, manufacturing, supply chain and engineering functions and programs that support aerospace customers.
The new facility is part of an investment to grow Bell operations after the U.S. Army selected the aircraft manufacturer to participate in two of the service branch's modernization programs, Textron said Thursday.
“Bell adding a Wichita location will help us as we continue to work to attract jobs to Wichita and provide employment for our world-recognized engineering and aviation workforce," said Brandon Whipple, the mayor of Wichita.
The military rotocraft maker seeks to expand the number of its employees and systems at the facility.
In March, the Army named Bell and Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky subsidiary as the finalists in the Future Attack Reconnaissance Aircraft competition.
Astronics, Collins Aerospace, GE Aviation, ITT-Enidine, L3Harris Technologies, Parker Lord, Mecaer Aviation, MOOG and TRU Simulation + Training are part of the industry team that will help build the Bell 360 aircraft offering for the FARA program.