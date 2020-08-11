Three Companies Awarded OTAs for Army Aviation Mission Common Server Development

US Army

The U.S. Army has awarded Mercury Systems, Elbit Systems of America and Physical Optics other transaction authorities to help the service develop the Aviation Mission Common Server, Inside Defense reported Monday.

The service awarded the OTAs in early July through the C5 Consortium in support of the first stage of the AMCS/Environment Exploitation System demonstration for modular capabilities.

Maj. Gen. Thomas Todd, former program executive officer for aviation, said the AMCS program will serve as the “digital backbone” of the service’s aircraft.

"You're building, essentially, a flying network that not only can plug into the Army network but that can host onboard system requirements and data requirements," Todd told the publication at last year’s annual meeting of the Association of the U.S. Army.