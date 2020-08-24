Unanet

TIAG-Saliense JV to Help Secure FEMA Info Systems

Matthew Nelson 6 hours ago Contract Awards, News

cybersecurity

A joint venture between The Informatics Applications Group and Saliense has won a three-year blanket purchase agreement to help the Federal Emergency Management Agency protect information systems against cyberattacks.

SynergisT plans to hire 47 professionals to assist FEMA’s information systems security officer in efforts to design and build cybersecurity infrastructure and train personnel to safeguard assets as part of cloud computing migration and supply chain logistics operations, TIAG said Friday.

The JV beat out three other bidders for the BPA that also includes security authorization, risk management framework accreditation support.

TIAG and Salienese launched SynergisT earlier this month through a partnership under the Small Business Administration's mentor-protege program.

