Travis Hartman: Maxar-AWS Partnership Helps NOAA Build Cloud-Based Computing Tech

Travis Hartman Maxar

Maxar Technologies collaborated with Amazon Web Services to build a cloud-based computing technology designed to accelerate processing of global weather data at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, SiliconANGLE reported Tuesday.

“We knew NOAA had capabilities of weather prediction models in traditional on-premises, big beefy high-performance supercomputers, but we wanted to do it in the cloud; we wanted to use AWS as a key partner,” Travis Hartman, director of analytics and weather at Maxar, told the publication in an interview.

The report said Maxar used 234 instances from the Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud service as part of HPC cluster development efforts.

Vijay Tallapragada, chief of the modeling and data assimilation branch within NOAA's National Weather Service, said the company produced forecasts through modeling systems that were scaled to perform faster than NOAA's standard operations.