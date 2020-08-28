Unanet

TrellisWare to Build, Test Troposcatter Radio Tech for Navy

Matthew Nelson 2 hours ago Contract Awards, News

The Office of Naval Research has awarded TrellisWare Technologies a contract to develop and test a radio prototype for the U.S. Navy's tropospheric scatter communications.

TrellisWare said Wednesday the prototype will incorporate a waveform that company built and demonstrated in late 2019 during an over-the-air test between Los Angeles County and San Diego as part of an initial contract with ONR.

The office wants to use a troposcatter technology as a potential alternative to satellite communications to support ship-to-shore or ship-to-ship links for mobile naval missions.

According to the company, it expects to demonstrate the prototype by late 2021.

Tags

Check Also

Elbit Systems

CBP, DoD to Implement Elbit Systems-Built Surveillance Tower Systems

Elbit Systems' U.S. subsidiary has been tasked to provide a surveillance tower system to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Agency and the Department of Defense's Combating Terrorism Technical Support Office for national security  purposes.

Innovative Discovery-iCONECT Partnership Gets FedRAMP Approval for Document Review Platform

Document review software provider iCONECT has been certified under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program in partnership with Innovative Discovery for a cloud-based technology built to process legal documents and multimedia files.

Rick Wagner Corporate VP Microsoft Federal

Microsoft Azure Now Available Through Carahsoft’s Govt Contracts; Rick Wagner Quoted

Microsoft has authorized Carahsoft Technology to distribute Azure services and business applications powered by cloud technology to public sector clients via the latter's position on multiple contracting vehicles.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved