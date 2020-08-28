TrellisWare to Build, Test Troposcatter Radio Tech for Navy

The Office of Naval Research has awarded TrellisWare Technologies a contract to develop and test a radio prototype for the U.S. Navy's tropospheric scatter communications.

TrellisWare said Wednesday the prototype will incorporate a waveform that company built and demonstrated in late 2019 during an over-the-air test between Los Angeles County and San Diego as part of an initial contract with ONR.

The office wants to use a troposcatter technology as a potential alternative to satellite communications to support ship-to-shore or ship-to-ship links for mobile naval missions.

According to the company, it expects to demonstrate the prototype by late 2021.