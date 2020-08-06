Unisys
Unisys has secured a potential seven-year, $36.2M contract to update and migrate an information technology system at the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s records, communications and compliance division into a cloud computing environment designed for the government sector.
The company said Wednesday it will use its CloudForte and Law Enforcement Message Switch/Justice Exchange platforms to help update the Nevada Criminal Justice Information System used to process background check service requests and public safety information.
Blue Bell, Pa.-based Unisys will manage and host NCJIS applications in Microsoft‘s Azure Government Cloud. Team members on the project are Diverse Computing, Analysts International and Tailored Solutions.
Unisys noted its partners will provide a computerized criminal history system, a computer portal and a background request system to the NCJIS modernization and cloud migration efforts.
Unisys to Migrate Nevada’s Criminal Justice Info System to Cloud
