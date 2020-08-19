UTC Vet Kelly Romano Joins AEI as Operating Partner

Kelly Romano Operating Partner AE Industrial

Kelly Romano, a 27-year veteran of United Technologies Corp, has joined private equity firm AE Industrial Partners as an operating partner.

She has led technology consulting services provider BlueRipple Capital as CEO since 2016, AEI said Tuesday.

"Kelly's broad technology and industrial experience aligns with many of AE Industrial's core sectors, which will make her a valuable asset to our portfolio companies as they seek counsel on growth and operations improvement," said David Rowe, AEI managing partner.

Romano previously served as president of UTC intelligent building technologies division and held various senior positions within the conglomerate Fire & Security and Carrier Corp. subsidiaries.

Boca Raton, Fla.-based AEI invests in companies that market offerings across the the government services, aerospace, defense, power generation and industrial sectors.