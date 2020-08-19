Unanet

UTC Vet Kelly Romano Joins AEI as Operating Partner

Nichols Martin 9 hours ago Executive Moves, News

UTC Vet Kelly Romano Joins AEI as Operating Partner
Kelly Romano Operating Partner AE Industrial

Kelly Romano, a 27-year veteran of United Technologies Corp, has joined private equity firm AE Industrial Partners as an operating partner.

She has led technology consulting services provider BlueRipple Capital as CEO since 2016, AEI said Tuesday.

"Kelly's broad technology and industrial experience aligns with many of AE Industrial's core sectors, which will make her a valuable asset to our portfolio companies as they seek counsel on growth and operations improvement," said David Rowe, AEI managing partner.

Romano previously served as president of UTC intelligent building technologies division and held various senior positions within the conglomerate Fire & Security and Carrier Corp. subsidiaries.

Boca Raton, Fla.-based AEI invests in companies that market offerings across the the government services, aerospace, defense, power generation and industrial sectors.

Tags

Check Also

Dataminr

Dataminr to Notify DoD About Global Events via Web-Based Tool

Dataminr has secured a three-month, $12.2M contract from the U.S. Air Force to deliver web-based news alerts that will inform authorized Department of Defense personnel about events worldwide.

11th Starlink mission

SpaceX Sends 11th Batch of Starlink Internet Satellites

SpaceX has launched a new wave of satellites for the company's broadband internet service, cnet reported Tuesday. The company sent the Starlink satellites Tuesday via ride-share from Florida-based Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems Gets Patent for Controller Area Network Security Method

Mercury Systems has been granted a U.S. patent for a method to avoid cyberattacks on electronic control units and other systems that use a controller area network.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved