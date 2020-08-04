Virgin Orbit
Virgin Orbit aims to help NASA bring 11 small satellites to space as part of the second launch demonstration of the company's air-launched rocket.
LauncherOne will lift off with the Cosmic Girl aircraft at the Mojave Air and Space Port in California later this year to carry satellites from nine universities and the Ames Research Center as part of the space agency's CubeSat Launch Initiative, Virgin Orbit said Monday.
NASA selected Virgin Orbit for the mission through the Venture Class Launch Services competition program.
The satellites that will fly on the company's next test flight are built to test new spacecraft technology and perform scientific studies in orbit.
Virgin Orbit’s Air-Launched Rocket to Carry 11 Small NASA Satellites
Virgin Orbit
Virgin Orbit aims to help NASA bring 11 small satellites to space as part of the second launch demonstration of the company's air-launched rocket.
LauncherOne will lift off with the Cosmic Girl aircraft at the Mojave Air and Space Port in California later this year to carry satellites from nine universities and the Ames Research Center as part of the space agency's CubeSat Launch Initiative, Virgin Orbit said Monday.
NASA selected Virgin Orbit for the mission through the Venture Class Launch Services competition program.
The satellites that will fly on the company's next test flight are built to test new spacecraft technology and perform scientific studies in orbit.