VMware’s Doug Harvey: Local Gov’ts Should Prioritize CARES Act Funding for Digital Transformation

VMware

Doug Harvey, vice president and general manager for U.S. state and local governments and education at VMware, has said that local governments should consider applying for COVID-19 relief funding to address current investment gaps.

Harvey wrote in an opinion piece on GCN published Tuesday that securing funding from the $150B Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act will help local agencies modernize legacy hardware and software while driving digital transformation to improve citizen services.

According to Harvey, the additional CARES Act funding can be used to deploy software-defined, decentralized and virtualized architecture such as cloud environments to address pressing needs for remote work.

Local governments can also utilize the investment to support a “digital-first” workspace while ensuring the security of systems and data against emerging cyber threats, he added.

Harvey noted that cities and counties should consult with information technology organizations to identify priority investments, implement new technologies and rapidly address shortfalls resulting from outdated systems.

“During the pandemic, we have seen how outdated IT infrastructure can wreak havoc on states, counties and municipalities and affect their ability to provide services,” he said.

“State and local governments should invest in their futures now before another opportunity passes.”