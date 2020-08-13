Unanet

Voyager Subsidiary to Build Servicing Tech for Dynetics’ Human Landing System Project

Matthew Nelson 5 hours ago Contract Awards, News

Voyager Space Holdings

Leidos subsidiary Dynetics has selected Voyager Space Holdings subsidiary to provide a technology to support the docking and refueling functions of a human landing system that will be built for NASA's Artemis moon mission.

Altius Space Machines aims to produce an on-orbit servicing platform to connect propellant drop tanks to a Dynetics lander in space, Voyager said Wednesday.

Dynetics, Blue Origin and SpaceX received 10-month contracts worth a combined $967M in late April from the space agency to manufacture vehicles capable of transporting astronauts to the lunar surface.

The Leidos subsidiary proposed a single HLS structure with ascent and descent systems that will launch on Unted Launch Alliance's Vulcan rocket.

The Altius-Dynetics partnership comes nearly a month after Voyager Space Holdings acquired research and development company Pioneer Astronautics as part of private spaceflight efforts.

