Wendi Whitmore
Wendi Whitmore, vice president of a team working on threat intelligence and incident response at IBM, said the company’s Cost of a Data Breach report shows a connection between the adoption of security automation and orchestration practices and reduced data breach costs, Nextgov reported Thursday.
Whitmore noted that U.S. federal agencies lead when it comes to implementing such automated security protocols.
“Now you see this huge, fundamental difference in organizations from a cost perspective for those who do have that ability, and those who don't,” Whitmore told the publication.
Researchers polled 524 organizations across 17 countries and regions that experienced data breaches from August 2019 to April 2020 and found that the public sector faced the lowest average loss per breach at $1.08M. The health care sector recorded an average loss of $7.13M per incident, the highest average breach cost compared to 16 other industries.
Wendi Whitmore: IBM Report Finds Link Between Security Automation, Breach Cost Reduction
Wendi Whitmore
Wendi Whitmore, vice president of a team working on threat intelligence and incident response at IBM, said the company’s Cost of a Data Breach report shows a connection between the adoption of security automation and orchestration practices and reduced data breach costs, Nextgov reported Thursday.
Whitmore noted that U.S. federal agencies lead when it comes to implementing such automated security protocols.
“Now you see this huge, fundamental difference in organizations from a cost perspective for those who do have that ability, and those who don't,” Whitmore told the publication.
Researchers polled 524 organizations across 17 countries and regions that experienced data breaches from August 2019 to April 2020 and found that the public sector faced the lowest average loss per breach at $1.08M. The health care sector recorded an average loss of $7.13M per incident, the highest average breach cost compared to 16 other industries.