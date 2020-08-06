Zscaler
A Zscaler platform built to secure access to the internet and software-as-a-service applications has been designated "In Process" under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.
The company said Wednesday it seeks FedRAMP High certification for the Zscaler Internet Access offering with sponsorship from a Department of Defense command as part of efforts to help federal customers adopt cloud-based platforms.
ZIA uses a cloud-native proxy designed to protect online and secure sockets layer traffic.
Stephen Kovac, vice president of global government and compliance at Zscaler, said achieving the "In Process" designation is one example of how FedRAMP and other compliance programs can accelerate innovation with public-private collaboration.
Drew Schnabel, vice president of Zscaler's federal business, added that the company aims to provide agencies secure access to cloud providers and private and SaaS apps.
The FedRAMP Joint Authorization Board granted high impact level approval to the Zscaler Private Access offering in May.
Zscaler’s Cloud-Based Web Gateway Reaches FedRAMP ‘In Process’ Phase; Drew Schnabel, Stephen Kovac Quoted
