AFS Wins $90M Contract to Develop Cloud-Based Common USAF ERP Infrastructure; Vince Vlasho, Susan Lawrence Quoted

Accenture Federal Services (AFS) has been awarded a potential five-year, $89.5 million contract to establish a cloud-based common infrastructure for the U.S. Air Force's enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems, the company announced Wednesday.

“We are excited to work with the Air Force to deliver new capabilities in the cloud, positioning the Air Force for future adoption of artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies,” said Vince Vlasho , who leads AFS’ defense sector portfolio. “We will leverage our significant experience migrating ERP systems to the cloud to help the Air Force achieve greater value.”

AFS will manage the Air Force’s existing information technology (IT) infrastructure and support the service branch’s development of a cloud-based platform to host its ERP functions, including financial management, human resources, payroll and logistics.

The company will leverage its expertise with complex ERP systems integration, including the Defense Enterprise Accounting and Management System (DEAMS) program and its new personnel payroll system to deliver services to the Air Force.

AFS’ work efforts will improve the flexibility of the Air Force’s ERP systems, reduce redundant infrastructure and commodity services and strengthen the security of the service branch’s IT environment.

“This contract demonstrates the commitment to modernize Air Force business practices and provide enhanced support for today's service members and their families. We’re honored to help the Air Force incorporate innovative solutions and more efficient systems which improves their ability to focus on the mission,” said Susan Lawrence , deputy director of AFS’ Defense Sector portfolio and Wash100 Award recipient.

