AFWERX Launches R&D Competition on Energy Generation, Sustainability

The U.S. Air Force’s AFWERX innovation arm is accepting applications for a new challenge focused on identifying energy production and sustainability approaches to support Department of Defense missions through 2045.

The “Reimagining Energy for the DoD Challenge” comes as part of AFWERX’s efforts to collaborate with academic and industry entities to establish, fund and implement energy strategies while mitigating reliance on fossil fuels and petroleum, AFWERX said Thursday.

AFWERX’s research and development effort encompasses various energy infrastructure modernization topic areas and requires participants to leverage sources such as nuclear, hydrogen, thermal, wind, hydro and solar energy.

Mark Rowland, innovation actualizer at AFWERX, said the competition will also support current efforts under the Small Business Innovation Research program that will “change the way the DoD consumes, stores, distributes and uses energy”.

Areas of interest include permanent and moile energy generation, energy transmission and distribution, storage capabilities, energy policy and non-fossil fuel dependent warfighting equipment.

AFWERX will accept proposals until Oct. 1.

