Air Force Releases Solicitation for 5G Deployment Support

5G

The U.S. Air Force has issued a solicitation for installation and management services to support the military branch’s efforts to deploy 5G network infrastructure at 20 facilities across the U.S.

The Air Force said in a notice posted on the beta SAM website that it intends to lease commercial broadband infrastructure to support mobile devices and “smart” communications technology for various operational activities such as aircraft maintenance work.

According to the service, its partnership with industry will help “ensure all bases receive enhanced cellular coverage" while expanding network capacities that vary from region to region.

Work under the 5G deployment effort will support goals under the National Cyber Strategy and National Strategy to Secure 5G, the notice states.

Interested parties must submit responses to the solicitation until Oct. 30.