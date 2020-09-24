Air Force Taps Alion for Cybersecurity, IT Infrastructure Support

Alion Science and Technology

Alion Science and Technology has received a potential five-year, $40M contract to provide information technology and cybersecurity services to the U.S. Air Force.

The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award covers a range of IT services including enterprise risk management and technical support for designated applications and software, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Alion will also provide software for countermeasures risk assessment operations to help the service branch prevent data breaches as well as unauthorized access to mission-critical resources.

The Air Force will obligate $352K in fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds at the time of the initial task order's award.

Work under the firm-fixed-price IDIQ contract will take place in McLean, Virginia, through Sept. 24, 2025.