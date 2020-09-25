Unanet

Air Force Taps Battelle for Hypersonic Materials Production Services

Brenda Marie Rivers September 25, 2020 Contract Awards, News

Air Force Taps Battelle for Hypersonic Materials Production Services
Battelle

Battelle has won a potential seven-year, $46.3M contract to help the U.S. Air Force develop a materials engineering concept and support the manufacture of technologies that can withstand extreme hypersonic environments.

The Department of Defense said Thursday that Battelle will support the service branch’s efforts to create a manufacturing approach based on carbon-carbon composites as part of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award.

C-C composite manufacturing technologies are meant to “enable the production at higher rates and quality” while accelerating program schedules, the DoD noted.

The Air Force Research Laboratory received five bids for the contract and will obligate $6.3M in fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.

Work under the cost-plus-fixed-fee IDIQ contract will take place in Columbus, Ohio, through Sept. 25, 2027.

Tags

Check Also

Bill Beard SVP Vertex Aerospace

Bill Beard Promoted to Corporate Operations & Strategy SVP at Vertex Aerospace

Bill Beard, former interim senior vice president of corporate business operations and development at Vertex Aerospace, has been promoted to SVP of corporate operations and strategy.

DevOps

Carahsoft, GitLab Partner to Offer Agencies DevSecOps Platform via AWS Marketplace

Carahsoft Technology has agreed to offer GitLab's suite of DevSecOps tools to government organizations through Amazon Web Services' cloud marketplace and helped launch a product and training package as part of the partnership

QTS

QTS Receives EPA Recognition for Energy Procurement Approach

QTS Realty Trust has won a Direct Project Engagement award from the Environmental Protection Agency for the data center services provider's practice of sourcing renewable electricity to power its operations.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved