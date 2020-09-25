Air Force Taps Battelle for Hypersonic Materials Production Services

Battelle

Battelle has won a potential seven-year, $46.3M contract to help the U.S. Air Force develop a materials engineering concept and support the manufacture of technologies that can withstand extreme hypersonic environments.

The Department of Defense said Thursday that Battelle will support the service branch’s efforts to create a manufacturing approach based on carbon-carbon composites as part of the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity award.

C-C composite manufacturing technologies are meant to “enable the production at higher rates and quality” while accelerating program schedules, the DoD noted.

The Air Force Research Laboratory received five bids for the contract and will obligate $6.3M in fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation funds at the time of award.

Work under the cost-plus-fixed-fee IDIQ contract will take place in Columbus, Ohio, through Sept. 25, 2027.