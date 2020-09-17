Amentum-Fluor-Atkins JV Gets DOE’s OK for Hanford Cleanup Transition; Mark Whitney Quoted

Mark Whitney EVP and GM Amentum

A joint venture of Amentum, Fluor and Atkins has received a notice to proceed from the Department of Energy to begin transition activities for cleanup work at the Hanford site in Washington.

The Amentum-led JV, Central Plateau Cleanup Co., will start on Oct. 5 the 60-day transition period under a potential 10-year, $10B indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to decommission facilities, manage waste and perform other cleanup work at the site, Amentum said Wednesday.

Mark Whitney, executive vice president and general manager of Amentum’s nuclear and environment strategic business unit, said the companies have formed a leadership team led by Scott Sax, president and project manager of Central Plateau Cleanup Co., to work with other Hanford stakeholders on the Central Plateau Cleanup Contract in support of DOE.

“We look forward to sharing our transition plans to continue work on this important DOE cleanup mission,” Whitney added.