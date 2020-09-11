Ameresco, Duke Energy to Implement Energy Conservation Measures at USMC Installation; Nicole Bulgarino Quoted

Nicole Bulgarino EVP Ameresco

Ameresco has received a $38M contract with Duke Energy to update building systems at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in North Carolina as part of a $41M infrastructure modernization project to help the service branch conserve energy at the installation.

Under a utility energy savings agreement, Ameresco will replace the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and control, lighting, cybersecurity, control and energy management systems in 139 base facilities, the company said Thursday.

The potential 20-year deal also includes upgrade work on electrical distribution and water conservation systems and equipment commissioning services.

“Having been in continuous operation for more than 75 years, the utility and building systems at MCAS Cherry Point are at varying degrees of serviceability,” said Nicole Bulgarino, executive vice president and general manager of Ameresco's federal solutions business.

The MCAS Cherry Point installation spans more than 13K acres and houses approximately 10K military personnel and students.