Unanet

Army Issues RFI on Optionally Manned Combat Vehicle Components

Brenda Marie Rivers September 9, 2020 News

Army Issues RFI on Optionally Manned Combat Vehicle Components
US Army

The U.S. Army is looking for potential sources of information on subsystems to support the service branch’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle program.

In a notice posted Monday on the beta SAM website, the Army’s  Project Manager – Maneuver Combat Systems said it plans to partner with consortia for other transaction agreement-based opportunities related to the development of OMFV components.

PM MCS intends to collaborate with vendors under the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences consortium for OMFV parts such as wireless ethernet technologies, electrical propulsion systems, electrical storage elements and other survivability-focused systems.

The Army component also plans to work with the  National Spectrum Consortium to identify vendors with the capacity to develop artificial intelligence concepts to support OMFV subsystems.

Interested parties must submit responses to the request for information through Oct. 2.

The RFI comes two months after the Army released a draft request for proposals for initial OMFV design concepts.

Tags

Check Also

Boom Supersonic

Boom to Explore USAF Executive Transport Version of Supersonic Airliner

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Boom Supersonic a contract to study the possibility of configuring the company's supersonic commercial aircraft platform for government executive transport use. The company said Tuesday it will conduct studies to provide an executive branch transport based on the Overture supersonic jet.

Elbit Systems of America

Elbit Systems Subsidiary to Build Night Targeting Sight Prototypes for Marine Corps

An Elbit Systems of America subsidiary has been selected to develop two prototypes of a multispectral weapon sight technology intended for U.S. Marine Corps' target acquisition and engagement operations.

L3Harris

L3Harris Delivers 1K+ Night Vision Binoculars to Army

The U.S. Army has received more than 1K optical devices L3Harris Technologies built to help military users detect threats and access imagery when performing missions during nighttime.

Part of Executive Mosaic Network
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved