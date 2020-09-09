Army Issues RFI on Optionally Manned Combat Vehicle Components

US Army

The U.S. Army is looking for potential sources of information on subsystems to support the service branch’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle program.

In a notice posted Monday on the beta SAM website, the Army’s Project Manager – Maneuver Combat Systems said it plans to partner with consortia for other transaction agreement-based opportunities related to the development of OMFV components.

PM MCS intends to collaborate with vendors under the National Center for Manufacturing Sciences consortium for OMFV parts such as wireless ethernet technologies, electrical propulsion systems, electrical storage elements and other survivability-focused systems.

The Army component also plans to work with the National Spectrum Consortium to identify vendors with the capacity to develop artificial intelligence concepts to support OMFV subsystems.

Interested parties must submit responses to the request for information through Oct. 2.

The RFI comes two months after the Army released a draft request for proposals for initial OMFV design concepts.